Updated March 21st, 2024 at 19:11 IST

Badaun Double Murder: Slain Accused Sajid Was Mentally Unstable, Arrested Co-Accused Tells Police

Badaun Double Murder Case: The hours-long interrogation of the arrested accused has revealed that Sajid was mentally ill and had problems in his marriage.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Badaun Double Murder Case
बदायूं डबल मर्डर केस | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Badaun double murder case: Hours after Javed, the second accused in the gruesome double murder in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun was arrested today, alarming details have emerged in the case that has sent shockwaves across the nation. The hours-long interrogation of the arrested accused has revealed that Sajid was mentally ill and had problems in marriage with his wife. “Investigation is underway on every aspect and the facts that the accused has told us will be examined further. As per Javed (arrested accused), the other accused - Sajid, went alone (to kill)...We are investigating things from all angles. Javed has stated that he was unaware of Sajid's intent to kill the children, but he was well aware of his violent nature”, news agency ANI quoted Budaun SSP Alok Priyadarshi as saying.

According to information received by officials investigating the case, Sajid had reportedly fallen ill at the age of 10, and was undergoing diagnosis. He used to become aggressive during illness, and even tried taking his own life once by consuming rat poison.

Fresh details that have emerged in the matter suggest that both the brothers were working at a shop for about four-and-a-half years, and the duo used to frequently visit the house of the victim's family.

"On the day of the incident, Javed was silent since morning. Both brothers returned home in the evening, and bought a knife from a young man around 5:30pm. The person from whom the knife was purchased is also being interrogated", Priyadarshi further said.

Published March 21st, 2024 at 19:11 IST

