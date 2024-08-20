sb.scorecardresearch
  • Badlapur Protest Forces Diversion of 15 Outstation Trains; Services Resume After 10 Hours

Published 23:08 IST, August 20th 2024

Badlapur Protest Forces Diversion of 15 Outstation Trains; Services Resume After 10 Hours

The rail roko protest at Badlapur station in Thane district over the alleged sexual abuse of two girls at a school caused the diversion of 15 outstation trains

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Protests in Badlapur After Nursery School Girls Sexually Assaulted
Protests in Badlapur After Nursery School Girls Sexually Assaulted | Image: Republic
  • 3 min read
23:08 IST, August 20th 2024