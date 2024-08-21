Published 22:37 IST, August 21st 2024
Badlapur Sexual Abuse Incident Unfortunate, Protest Was People's Angry Reaction: Pawar
NCP (SP) Supremo Sharad Pawar on Wednesday termed the incident of sexual abuse of two kindergarten girls at a school in Badlapur as unfortunate.
