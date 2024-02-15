Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 10:46 IST

Bajrang Dal, VHP Force to Drape Saraswati Idol with Saree in Tripura As Controversial Video Surfaces

Police visited the spot but no complaint was lodged by the college or the VHP and the Bajrang Dal, a senior officer said.

Digital Desk
Bajrang Dal, VHP supporters compel puja organisers to drape Saraswati idol with saree in Tripura
Bajrang Dal, VHP supporters compel puja organisers to drape Saraswati idol with saree in Tripura | Image:Social Media
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Agartala: A group of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal supporters on Wednesday allegedly barged into the Government College of Art and Craft at Lichubagan near here and compelled the institute authorities to drape the idol of Goddess Saraswati with a saree, eyewitnesses said.

The incident was triggered by a viral video on social media depicting the Saraswati idol without a saree. The idol had been crafted by students of the college, they added.

Advertisement

"As the video of Maa Saraswati without the traditional saree was circulating on social media, we rushed to the college before the puja began and forced the organisers to adorn a saree on the idol," Tutan Das, Tripura state coordinator of Bajrang Dal, told PTI.

He further expressed strong condemnation for what he described as a deviation from the cultural and traditional values expected from students of an art and craft college.

Advertisement

Sourabh Das, the assistant coordinator (campaign) of VHP, also condemned the students' actions.

"We vehemently denounce the lack of decorum shown towards Devi Saraswati by the students of the Government College of Art and Craft. The VHP will not tolerate any disrespect towards Hindu deities," he said.

Advertisement

Police visited the spot but no complaint was lodged by the college or the VHP and the Bajrang Dal, a senior officer said. 

(This is an agency copy. Except the headline, Republic Digital has not edited the article)

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 10:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

13 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

13 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

13 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

13 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

13 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

13 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

13 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

20 hours ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

21 hours ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

a day ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

a day ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

a day ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

a day ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

a day ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: National SC Panel Reaches Sandeshkhali, BJP Protests At Assembly

    India News12 minutes ago

  2. Vande Bharat Trains: New Routes, Stops, And More Details

    Travel13 minutes ago

  3. Vivek Oberoi Feels 'Honoured' To Be A Part Of BAPS Mandir Inauguration

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  4. Bramayugam First Impression: Netizens Call Mammootty A 'Deadly Villain'

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  5. Journalist Injured in Rafah Airstrikes was Hamas Commander: Israel

    World16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo