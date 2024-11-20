Published 18:14 IST, November 20th 2024
Balasaheb Shinde Independent Candidate From Beed Dies of Heart Attack at Booth in Maharashtra
An independent candidate Balasaheb Shinde who was contesting from the Beed constituency in the Maharashtra Assembly election, died of a heart attack at booth.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Balasaheb Shinde Dies of Heart Attack at Polling Booth in Maharashtra | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
18:14 IST, November 20th 2024