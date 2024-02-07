English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 16:02 IST

Ballia Mass Wedding Scam In Uttar Pradesh: Fake Couples Exposed In Government Program

Uttar Pradesh Mass Wedding Scam - 15 involved, officials included; fake couples exposed in government programs for financial benefits.

Garvit Parashar
Ballia Mass Wedding Scam In Uttar Pradesh: Fake Couple Caught
Ballia Mass Wedding Scam In Uttar Pradesh: Fake Couple Caught | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In Uttar Pradesh, a big trick has been found where 15 people, including two government officials, are involved. This all came out when a video got popular on social media. In the video, brides at a mass wedding were putting garlands on themselves, and some men dressed as grooms were hiding their faces.

This strange thing happened during a community wedding on January 25 in Ballia district. Around 568 couples took part, but later it was discovered that some were paid to act as brides and grooms, not real couples.

Advertisement

Locals say that both men and women were given money, ranging from ₹500 to ₹2,000, to pretend as brides and grooms. A guy named Raj Kumar, 19 years old, said, "I went there to watch the wedding. They made me sit there and said they would give me money. Many others were also made to sit."

Advertisement

In this government program, ₹51,000 is given, where ₹35,000 is for the girl, ₹10,000 for buying wedding things, and ₹6,000 for the event. Luckily, officials caught this scam before any money was given to the cheaters. They made a team to investigate everything before transferring any benefits to the real couples.

 

Advertisement

Published February 4th, 2024 at 16:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

9 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories3 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos3 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News3 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement