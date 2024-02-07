Advertisement

In Uttar Pradesh, a big trick has been found where 15 people, including two government officials, are involved. This all came out when a video got popular on social media. In the video, brides at a mass wedding were putting garlands on themselves, and some men dressed as grooms were hiding their faces.

This strange thing happened during a community wedding on January 25 in Ballia district. Around 568 couples took part, but later it was discovered that some were paid to act as brides and grooms, not real couples.

Advertisement

Marriage without a groom in the Ballia district of UP -



January 25, 568 couples married under the CM Group Marriage Scheme. A large number of brides were garlanded without the groom.

Many had been married many years ago.

Some were even siblings.



All this happened to posing as… pic.twitter.com/lHvzuvEQLS — ShoneeKapoor (@ShoneeKapoor) February 1, 2024

Locals say that both men and women were given money, ranging from ₹500 to ₹2,000, to pretend as brides and grooms. A guy named Raj Kumar, 19 years old, said, "I went there to watch the wedding. They made me sit there and said they would give me money. Many others were also made to sit."

Advertisement

In this government program, ₹51,000 is given, where ₹35,000 is for the girl, ₹10,000 for buying wedding things, and ₹6,000 for the event. Luckily, officials caught this scam before any money was given to the cheaters. They made a team to investigate everything before transferring any benefits to the real couples.