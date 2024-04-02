Advertisement

New Delhi: Security has been heightened at the residence of Banda Senior Jail Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma after he received death threats from an unknown phone number. For the unversed, the superintendent of Banda jail, where gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari was lodged before he died last week, received a death threat on his phone on Monday.

According to police, an unidentified man made a threatening call on the jail superintendent's phone within hours of Ansari's death. Banda Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Lakshmi Niwas Mishra told PTI that a case has been registered on the matter and the security of the Senior Superintendent of Banda jail, Viresh Raj Sharma, has also been stepped up.

#WATCH | Banda, Uttar Pradesh: Security heightened at the residence of Banda Senior Jail Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma after he received death threats from an unknown phone number. This comes after the death of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. The police have… pic.twitter.com/3U7mQuWvPp — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2024

In his complaint, Sharma said on the intervening night of March 28 and March 29, an unknown person made a phone call from a landline number on his government (CUG) mobile phone and threatened to kill him.

Ansari, a five-time MLA, was lodged in the Banda divisional jail. When his health deteriorated on Thursday, he was sent to a government hospital, where he later died.

A post-mortem confirmed that he died of cardiac arrest. However, a magisterial inquiry was ordered as opposition parties raised questions over Ansari's death, amid allegations by his family that he died due to "slow poisoning" in Banda jail.

He was laid to rest in Ghazipur on Saturday amid a blanket of security as a large crowd took part in the funeral procession.