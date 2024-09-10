sb.scorecardresearch
  • Bandra Woman Attempts To Extort Rs 10 Lakh From Ex-Boyfriend By Threatening Him With False Rape Case

Published 20:31 IST, September 10th 2024

Bandra Woman Attempts To Extort Rs 10 Lakh From Ex-Boyfriend By Threatening Him With False Rape Case

In Mumbai’s Bandra, a woman allegedly attempted to extort Rs 10 lakh from her ex-boyfriend by threatening of lodging a false rape case against him.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Mumbai Police
Woman threatens ex-boyfriend with false rape case and tries to extort Rs 10 lakh in Bandra | Image: PTI/ Representational
20:31 IST, September 10th 2024