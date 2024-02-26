English
Updated April 19th, 2022 at 21:04 IST

Bangla-India cooperation during COVID-19 was a role model of good neighbourhood diplomacy: PM Hasina

Bangla-India cooperation during COVID-19 was a role model of good neighbourhood diplomacy: PM Hasina

Press Trust Of India
Dhaka, Apr 19 (PTI) Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday praised cooperation with India during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the exchange of medicines and medical equipment between the two countries was a role model of “good neighbourhood” diplomacy.

In a video message to the inaugural ceremony of the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) at Jamnagar in Gujarat, she said that “the whole world has seen how the two neighbours support each other and work together during the time of crisis”.

“The Bangladesh-India cooperation during the COVID-19 pandemic was a role model in good neighbourhood diplomacy,” she was quoted as saying by The Daily Star newspaper.

Hasina said that the efforts of the government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic and achieving massive vaccination coverage, are really commendable.

She mentioned that Bangladesh has also successfully controlled the pandemic and the first dose of the vaccine covered 100 per cent of the targeted population while the second dose covered 97 per cent.

“I believe, if the traditional medicine is practiced in tandem with the modern medicine, we may expect the better outcome in ensuring basic healthcare for all..,” Prime Minister Hasina said.

Hasina said that the emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has shown the need to revisit the focus on ensuring good health and well-being of the people.

“It is important that the ancient knowledge-base of traditional medicine be combined with modern science and technologies to optimise its benefits,” she said.

In Bangladesh, Hasina said, traditional medicine has always been a part of its history and cultural tradition.

“We have officially recognised the potential contribution of Unani, Ayurvedic, and Homeopathic medical services to our efforts in achieving Sustainable Development Goal 3,” she said.

“We shall positively consider joint medical research projects in areas of our mutual interest," the prime minister said.

The WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine is a knowledge centre for traditional medicine. PTI CPS AKJ CPS

Published April 19th, 2022 at 21:04 IST

