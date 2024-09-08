sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | Manipur Attacks | #JusticeforAbhaya | Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 | Sunita Williams |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Bangladesh-India Relations Should be Based on Equity and Fairness: Chief Adviser Yunus

Published 23:43 IST, September 8th 2024

Bangladesh-India Relations Should be Based on Equity and Fairness: Chief Adviser Yunus

Interim government's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus said Bangladesh wants to have good relations with India, but emphasized that the relationship should be fair.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Muhammad Yunus Pledges to Deliver a Govt Which Assures Safety to Citizens
Bangladesh-India relations should be based on equity and fairness, says Chief Adviser Yunus | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:43 IST, September 8th 2024