Published 00:04 IST, September 24th 2024
Bangladesh Lodges Strong Protest Against Home Minister Amit Shah's Remarks on Infiltrators
Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the Jharkhand state government for allegedly "patronising" Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Bangladesh Lodges Strong Protest Against Home Minister Amit Shah's Remarks on Infiltrators | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
00:04 IST, September 24th 2024