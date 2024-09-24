sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ J&K Assembly Polls | Middle-East Tensions | Israel- Hezbollah Conflict | India's Peace Efforts | Bengaluru Murder | US Elections | Tirupati Laddus Row |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Bangladesh Lodges Strong Protest Against Home Minister Amit Shah's Remarks on Infiltrators

Published 00:04 IST, September 24th 2024

Bangladesh Lodges Strong Protest Against Home Minister Amit Shah's Remarks on Infiltrators

Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the Jharkhand state government for allegedly "patronising" Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Home Minister Amit Shah
Bangladesh Lodges Strong Protest Against Home Minister Amit Shah's Remarks on Infiltrators | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

00:04 IST, September 24th 2024