Kolkata: The Forensic team of Kolkata Police have widened their probe into the tragic murder of Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anar. The investigation took a significant turn as samples were collected from a vehicle discovered near the crime scene. The Bangladeshi MP, who entered India on May 12, was last seen on May 13 afternoon when he went with friends to a home in Bidhannagar near Kolkata for a medical check-up. He was found dead in West Bengal's Kolkata on Wednesday.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the killing of the Bangladeshi MP.

Akhilesh Chaturvedi, an Inspector-General of Police (IGP) in the Crime Investigation Department (CID), said that after the MP went missing, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) urged the West Bengal government to investigate this case.

"Anwarul Azim Anar visited here and had been missing since May 13. His daughter tried to contact him but she failed. After that, a missing person's complaint was filed at Baranagar Police Station here. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the case. We are trying our level best to solve this case. CID is investigating this matter," said the IGP (I) CID.

Meanwhile, BJP Candidate From Medinipur Lok Sabha Seat Agnimitra Paul took a dig at the Mamata Banerjee government, questioning the Law and order situation in the state, following the incident.

"This is yet another example of the Law and order situation in Kolkata. What is the police doing? A Bangladeshi MP who came here got murdered. This is utterly shameful. Complete lawlessness. They won't even be able to catch the murderer," Paul said.

Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan in a news conference in Dhaka said that the MP was killed in Kolkata. Speaking to reporters at his residence on Wednesday, the minister said that Bangladesh Police have arrested three persons in this connection, reported a Bangladeshi daily.

"So far, we have come to know that all the killers involved are Bangladeshis. It was a planned murder," the Bangladesh Home Minister said. Asked about the whereabouts of the body, he said that they were yet to know about it.

"We will soon inform you about the motive," the minister said, adding that Indian police are cooperating with the case.

(With Agency Inputs)