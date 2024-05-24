Advertisement

Kolkata: In a big breakthrough, the West Bengal Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday arrested one suspect in connection with the gruesome murder of Bangladeshi lawmaker Md Anwarul Azim Anwar, who was reported missing from Kolkata since May 13. In a shocking revelation, the suspect has confessed to the killing of the Awami League MP in a flat. According to sources, the suspect is said to have smothered Anwar along with four other Bangladeshi nationals and subsequently killed him under the orders of US citizen Akhtaruzzaman, the mastermind of the cold-blooded murder.

With the arrest of the accused, identified as Jihad Hawladar, chilling details have emerged. After Anwar was killed, his body was deskinned in the flat. Following that, all his flesh was removed and minced to fit it in a polly pack in a bid to conceal his identity. The killers, then, used different modes of transport to disperse the polly packs in different parts of Kolkata.

The accused, who is a resident of Bangladesh's Khulna, was brought to India two months back under the instruction of Akhtaruzzaman. He was an illegal immigrant, working as a butcher in Mumbai. The accused has been taken in police custody and will be produced before the Barasat court. The police are verifying his statement and trying to locate the body parts.

Azim Arrived in India to Receive Treatment

An MP from Jhenaidah-4, Azim had arrived in Kolkata on May 12 for his treatment. Police recovered the lawmaker’s body from a flat at Sanjeeva Garden in Kolkata's New Town in the early hours of Wednesday.

Anar, an MP of Bangladesh’s ruling Awami League, has been missing since May 13, he said.

He came to Kolkata on May 12 for medical treatment and was staying at his friend’s place at Baranagar in the northern fringes of the city. On May 13, he went to meet someone but didn’t return. His friend later lodged a police complaint.

According to sources, messages were sent from his phone to his friend on May 13 stating he had left for New Delhi. In the message, he asked his friend not to call him. Though he was missing, another message was sent from his phone on Whatsapp on May 15 which informed his family members that he had reached Delhi and was with VIPs and there was no need to call him.

The same message was forwarded to his personal assistant Rouf also. On May 17, Azim's daughter Mumtarin Ferdous Doreen called Gopal saying that she could not contact her father.