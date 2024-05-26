'Bangladesh MP Murder Main Conspirator May Have Fled to US'; Interpol to Collaborate in Probe

Advertisement

Kolkata: As investigation intensifies into the killing of Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar, who was allegedly murder at a flat in New town area of Kolkata, chief of the Bangladesh Detective Department, Harun-or-Rashid, expressed that the main conspirator of the murder, Akhtaruzzaman, may have fled to the United States from Nepal.

Harun-or-Rashid also revealed the plans to collaborate with Interpol and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to apprehend the suspect.

Advertisement

Chilling details surrounding the murder of Bangladeshi MP have emerged with reports suggesting that the killer had even chopped his body parts and disposed of the remains in multiple plastic bags.

The three-time MP, who had arrived in India to receive medical treatment, had been missing since May 13 just a day after his arrival.

Advertisement

To investigate the matter, a team of Bangladeshi detectives has arrived in India.

"The main conspirator Akhtaruzzaman may have escaped from Kathmandu to the US via Dubai...We are trying to trace him through Interpol. We will go to the CID office. We will have a meeting with the officers of CID. We will try to interrogate the arrested accused so that we can get more information," news agency ANI quoting Rashid as saying.

Advertisement

"We just landed here. You all know that in our criminal Act, there is a section called Extra Territorial Offence, which means that if an individual commits a crime outside Bangladesh, we, under this Extra Territorial Offence section, can investigate those crimes," he added.

Addressing reporters in Kolkata, he elaborated on the complexities of the case, stating, "You all know one of our popular parliamentarians Anwarul Azim Anar was heinously murdered and his body was cut into pieces. The mastermind of this murder, the beneficiary and those who executed the plans, all are Bangladeshi. The murder plot was planned in Bangladesh. Now our main work is to take forward the investigation."

Advertisement

Highlighting the objectives of their visit to India, Harun-or-Rashid emphasised the significance of examining the crime scene and going through the CCTV footage. He also outlined the cooperation between Kolkata Police and Bangladesh Police, stressing on the exchange of crucial information between the two agencies.

Moreover, the West Bengal CID team has also launched a search operation to find the body parts of the deceased MP.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a Mumbai-based butcher was arrested in connection with the case who confessed to taking off the skin of the body and then chopping the body parts in order to destroy the MP's identity.

News agency ANI quoting police sources reported, "The assailants brought a butcher named Jihad (alias Siam) who was living in Mumbai illegally for many years. Two months ago, he was brought to Kolkata by an American citizen of Bangladesh origin, Akhtaruzzaman Shaheen. This Shaheen is the mastermind of this planned heinous murder.

Advertisement

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to probe the heinous murder of the Awami League MP.

(With ANI inputs)