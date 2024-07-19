sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 18:59 IST, July 19th 2024

Bangladesh Security Forces Fire Bullets and Sound Grenades as Protests over Government Jobs Escalate

Police and security officials in Bangladesh fired bullets and tear gas at protesters and banned all gatherings in the capital on Friday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Bangladesh Violence
Bangladesh Security Forces Fire Bullets and Sound Grenades as Protests over Government Jobs Escalate | Image: AP Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 6 min read
Advertisement

18:59 IST, July 19th 2024