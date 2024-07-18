Published 08:30 IST, July 20th 2024
Avoid Travel: India Issues Advisory to Nationals in Bangladesh Amid Job Quota Violence
India on Thursday issued an advisory to its citizens in Bangladesh to refrain from traveling due to the ongoing quota violence.
- India News
- 5 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Police fire tear gas shells and rubber bullets to disperse students shouting slogans in favor of quota system in public service at the university campus, in Dhaka, Bangladesh | Image: AP Photo
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
12:25 IST, July 18th 2024