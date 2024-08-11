sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Waqf Bill | Manish Sisodia | US Elections | Vinesh Phogat | Paris Olympics | Bangladesh Crisis |

Published 07:48 IST, August 11th 2024

Bangladeshi Man Posing as Indian Held at Lucknow Airport

A Bangladeshi citizen, posing as an Indian, was arrested at Lucknow airport while attempting to fly to Thailand on a fake tourist visa.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
A Bangladeshi citizen, posing as an Indian, was arrested at Lucknow airport while attempting to fly to Thailand on a fake tourist visa.
A Bangladeshi citizen, posing as an Indian, was arrested at Lucknow airport while attempting to fly to Thailand on a fake tourist visa. | Image: X_ MyGovIndia
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

07:48 IST, August 11th 2024