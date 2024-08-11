Published 07:48 IST, August 11th 2024
Bangladeshi Man Posing as Indian Held at Lucknow Airport
A Bangladeshi citizen, posing as an Indian, was arrested at Lucknow airport while attempting to fly to Thailand on a fake tourist visa.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A Bangladeshi citizen, posing as an Indian, was arrested at Lucknow airport while attempting to fly to Thailand on a fake tourist visa. | Image: X_ MyGovIndia
07:48 IST, August 11th 2024