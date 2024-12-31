Bangladeshi Mother-Son Duo Illegally Residing in Delhi Deported

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday deported a Bangladeshi mother-son duo, with the mother living in the national capital illegally since 2005.

During a verification drive carried out by the staff of South Campus Police Station, the police identified the two detainees as Naim Khan (22) and his mother, Nazma Khan, while conducting searches and gathering intelligence to locate undocumented immigrants.

According to the police, the mother had been living here in Delhi illegally since 2005; meanwhile, the son, during interrogation, admitted to entering India via the West Bengal border in 2020 and stated that he had been residing in Katwaria Sarai with his mother.

The verification drive started following a tip-off that the police received on December 29 about an illegal Bangladeshi national at Shastri Market near Pippal Chowk in Delhi.

Following the detention, the duo was deported to Bangladesh through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

Meanwhile, the police are continuing efforts to identify more illegal migrants in the area.

This action is part of the South West District Police's ongoing efforts to address concerns over the unauthorised stay of migrants, including those from Bangladesh, in the city.

Notably, to address the rising concerns over the unauthorised stay of migrants, including Bangladeshi nationals, in the capital, the Delhi Police has intensified efforts to identify, detain, and repatriate individuals residing without valid Indian documents.

DCP South Delhi Ankit Chauhan said that as part of the drive by South District Delhi Police, seven illegal migrants from Bangladesh were detected, which included 5 women and 2 men.

They were carrying Bangladesh IDs with them. Some are working at the construction sites while some are planning to enrol themselves in beauty parlours. After further verification, they were deported through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

As part of the drive, the Delhi Police have carried out a series of targeted operations and joint inspections across the South West District. Special teams comprising officers from local police stations and special units have been deployed to conduct thorough searches and gather intelligence to locate undocumented immigrants.

During the verification drive, door-to-door verifications were conducted, and almost 400 families were checked, and their documents were collected.