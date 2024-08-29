sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Muck in Mollywood | Mukesh Ambani | Gujarat Rains | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | MUDA Scam | Israel-Hamas | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Bangladeshi Student at NIT Silchar Deported Back Over Anti-India Post on Social Media

Published 09:20 IST, August 29th 2024

Bangladeshi Student at NIT Silchar Deported Back Over Anti-India Post on Social Media

A Bangladeshi student at the NIT, Silchar was deported by Cachar Police on Monday after she shared a social media post deemed to be anti-India.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Bhanu Pratap
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Social media apps
A Bangladeshi student at the NIT, Silchar was deported by Cachar Police on Monday after she shared a social media post deemed to be anti-India. | Image: Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

09:20 IST, August 29th 2024