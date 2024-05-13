Advertisement

Banks will be closed for several days from May 13 to May 26. If you have any work linked to banks, please complete it right away. There will be a bank holiday today as a result of the 96 seats up for election in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jammu & Kashmir.

Furthermore, banks will be closed due to weekly holidays and state-specific celebrations. The bank's closure may affect numerous operations, including check and pass books, even though internet services will still be accessible. The following are the dates that the banks will be closed in May.

Advertisement

Banks Closed In These States Today

Banks Closed In May

May 13- Banks closed in many states

16 May- Statehood Day (All banks will remain closed in Gangtok on this occasion.)

19 May-Sunday (All banks will remain closed.)

20 May- Lok Sabha Elections (All banks will remain closed in Belapur and Mumbai on this occasion.)

23 May-Buddha Purnima (On this occasion all banks will remain closed in Agartala, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar.)

25 May 2024 – Fourth Saturday

26 May - Sunday (All banks will remain closed.)

Bank holidays have no bearing on digital services like UPI, mobile banking, and internet banking. Therefore, customers can still access these services online. Through UPI, users can send and receive money. You are able to withdraw cash from ATMs. Work can also be completed via digital payments, ATMs, and net banking. Even with banks closed, consumers can still easily use their credit and debit cards to make payments. Through net banking or mobile banking, you can move money across accounts.