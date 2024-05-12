Advertisement

New Delhi: As the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 progress through their phases, the banking sector gears up for scheduled holidays across various states. Here's a comprehensive guide to the bank holidays in the month of May:

May 13, 2024: Bank Holiday in 96 Cities Across 10 States

Advertisement

Tomorrow, on May 13, 2024, there will be a bank holiday in 96 cities of 10 states of the country. This holiday is due to the voting for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for May 13. General elections are being conducted in the country in 7 phases, leading to bank holidays in cities where voting takes place.

The fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections involves voting on a total of 96 seats across 10 states of the country:

Advertisement

Andhra Pradesh

Bihar

Jharkhand

Madhya Pradesh

Maharashtra

Odisha

Telangana

Uttar Pradesh

West Bengal

Jammu and Kashmir

Cities where voting will take place include Araku, Srikakulam, Vijayanagaram, Visakhapatnam, and others in Andhra Pradesh; Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, and others in Bihar; Singhbhum, Khunti, Lohardaga, Palamu, and others in Jharkhand; and more across the listed states.

Advertisement

May 16: State Day Holiday in Gangtok

Due to the State Day holiday, all banks of Gangtok will remain closed on this day.

Advertisement

May 19: Sunday Holiday

As usual, May 19 will be a Sunday holiday.

Advertisement

May 20: Lok Sabha General Elections 2024 in Belapur and Mumbai

On May 20, due to the Lok Sabha General Elections 2024, banks will be closed in Belapur and Mumbai.

Advertisement

May 23: Buddha Purnima Holiday

May 23 marks the celebration of Buddha Purnima, leading to a bank holiday.

Advertisement

May 25: Fourth Saturday Holiday

As the fourth Saturday of the month, May 25 will be a designated holiday for banks.

Advertisement

May 26: Sunday Holiday

Finally, May 26 will also be a Sunday holiday.

Advertisement

It's important to note that bank holidays may vary according to states. Stay informed and plan your banking transactions accordingly amidst the electoral process.