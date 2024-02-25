English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 21:09 IST

Bank Holidays March 2024: Banks Will Remain Shut For 14 Days In March, Check full List of Holidays

Banks will observe closure of 14 days in march 2024, including Shivratri, Holi and Good Friday, know complete list of holidays with dates and other details

Rishi Shukla
Bank Holidays March 2024: List of holidays
Bank Holidays March 2024: List of holidays | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Bank Holidays March 2024: As March approaches, it's crucial to mark your calendars with the upcoming bank holidays. 

In March 2024, banks will observe closure of 14 days, including Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays. This leaves customers with limited opportunities for in-person banking.

Advertisement

Here's a breakdown of the bank holidays in March 2024:

March 1:

Advertisement
  • Banks closed in Mizoram due to Chapchur Kut.

March 3:

Advertisement
  • Nationwide bank closure for the weekly Sunday holiday.

March 8:

Advertisement
  • Maha Shivratri/Shivratri holiday.

March 9:

Advertisement
  • Closure for all banks on the second Saturday of the month.

March 10:

Advertisement
  • Sunday closure.

March 12:

Advertisement
  • Holidays due to the beginning of Ramadan.

March 17:

Advertisement
  • Sunday closure.

March 22:

Advertisement
  • Banks closed in Patna for Bihar Day.

March 23:

Advertisement
  • Bank holiday in many states to observe the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh.

March 24:

Advertisement
  • Sunday closure.

March 25:

Advertisement
  • Banks nationwide closed for Holi celebrations.

March 29:

Advertisement
  • Banks closed for Good Friday.

March 30:

Advertisement
  • Closure on the fourth Saturday of the month.

March 31:

Advertisement
  • Sunday closure.

With numerous festivals and weekends in March, including Shivratri, Holi, and Good Friday, it's essential to plan your banking activities accordingly. 

Advertisement

Use online banking services during these closures to manage your finances conveniently.

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 21:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

4 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

4 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

4 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WPL 2024, GG vs MI live: MI off to a cautious start

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. Kevin Owens opens up on his WWE tag team title run with Sami Zayn

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  3. LIVE Updates | NGT Asks 53 Cities to Submit Report on Polluting Sources

    India News17 minutes ago

  4. Sundeep Kishan Schools Memer Over Inappropriate Questions

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  5. India banking on home advantage for first win in FIBA Asia Cup Qualifier

    Sports 24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo