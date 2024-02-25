Updated February 25th, 2024 at 21:09 IST
Bank Holidays March 2024: Banks Will Remain Shut For 14 Days In March, Check full List of Holidays
Banks will observe closure of 14 days in march 2024, including Shivratri, Holi and Good Friday, know complete list of holidays with dates and other details
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Bank Holidays March 2024: As March approaches, it's crucial to mark your calendars with the upcoming bank holidays.
In March 2024, banks will observe closure of 14 days, including Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays. This leaves customers with limited opportunities for in-person banking.
Advertisement
Here's a breakdown of the bank holidays in March 2024:
March 1:
Advertisement
- Banks closed in Mizoram due to Chapchur Kut.
March 3:
Advertisement
- Nationwide bank closure for the weekly Sunday holiday.
March 8:
Advertisement
- Maha Shivratri/Shivratri holiday.
March 9:
Advertisement
- Closure for all banks on the second Saturday of the month.
March 10:
Advertisement
- Sunday closure.
March 12:
Advertisement
- Holidays due to the beginning of Ramadan.
March 17:
Advertisement
- Sunday closure.
March 22:
Advertisement
- Banks closed in Patna for Bihar Day.
March 23:
Advertisement
- Bank holiday in many states to observe the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh.
March 24:
Advertisement
- Sunday closure.
March 25:
Advertisement
- Banks nationwide closed for Holi celebrations.
March 29:
Advertisement
- Banks closed for Good Friday.
March 30:
Advertisement
- Closure on the fourth Saturday of the month.
March 31:
Advertisement
- Sunday closure.
With numerous festivals and weekends in March, including Shivratri, Holi, and Good Friday, it's essential to plan your banking activities accordingly.
Advertisement
Use online banking services during these closures to manage your finances conveniently.
Advertisement
Published February 25th, 2024 at 21:09 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
WPL 2024, GG vs MI live: MI off to a cautious startSports 11 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.