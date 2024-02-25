Advertisement

Bank Holidays March 2024: As March approaches, it's crucial to mark your calendars with the upcoming bank holidays.

In March 2024, banks will observe closure of 14 days, including Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays. This leaves customers with limited opportunities for in-person banking.

Advertisement

Here's a breakdown of the bank holidays in March 2024:

March 1:

Advertisement

Banks closed in Mizoram due to Chapchur Kut.

March 3:

Advertisement

Nationwide bank closure for the weekly Sunday holiday.

March 8:

Advertisement

Maha Shivratri/Shivratri holiday.

March 9:

Advertisement

Closure for all banks on the second Saturday of the month.

March 10:

Advertisement

Sunday closure.

March 12:

Advertisement

Holidays due to the beginning of Ramadan.

March 17:

Advertisement

Sunday closure.

March 22:

Advertisement

Banks closed in Patna for Bihar Day.

March 23:

Advertisement

Bank holiday in many states to observe the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh.

March 24:

Advertisement

Sunday closure.

March 25:

Advertisement

Banks nationwide closed for Holi celebrations.

March 29:

Advertisement

Banks closed for Good Friday.

March 30:

Advertisement

Closure on the fourth Saturday of the month.

March 31:

Advertisement

Sunday closure.

With numerous festivals and weekends in March, including Shivratri, Holi, and Good Friday, it's essential to plan your banking activities accordingly.

Advertisement

Use online banking services during these closures to manage your finances conveniently.