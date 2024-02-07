Advertisement

Ayodhya: Ahead of the grand pran pratishtha ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, a new branch of a PSU bank has been opened in the temple city. As the whole of Ayodhya steeped in religious spirit, the bank has named the new office as ‘Ramjanmabhoomi Branch’. The branch was opened was opened on Thursday in a building along the Ram Path.

The bank's branch office, located in the vicinity, has been beautified with ornate lampposts and canopies with claddings on the side walls while a huge banner mounted on the wall bears an imposing image of the Ram temple along with the bank's name.

Advertisement

Near the redeveloped Ayodhya Dham railway station, another PSU bank has set up a huge hoarding that reads ''Ayodhya Nagari mey aapka swagat hai". It depicts silhouettes of the Ram temple, the city skyline and Lord Ram holding his bow.

Road named as Ramjanmabhoomi Path

A redeveloped road that skirts its way off Ram Path, on the way to the Ram temple site, has been named Ramjanmabhoomi Path. Along the Ram Path, where saffron flags bearing images of Lord Ram and the temple are on sale, the Uttar Pradesh government and other organisations have put up huge banners depicting the Ram temple along with photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Even the private firms, wanting to cash in the religious fervour of the city, have put up posters in the city, carrying the image of the temple, the company's name and logo, with messages like 'Aapka Ayodhya Nagari Mey Swagat karta hai'.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)