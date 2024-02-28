Updated April 24th, 2022 at 20:06 IST
Banned tobacco product worth Rs one lakh seized, one arrested
Press Trust Of India
Erode (TN), Apr 24 (PTI) A total of 128 kg of banned tobacco worth Rs one lakh has been seized from a person at Gobichettipalayam in Erode district of Tamil Nadu, police said on Sunday.
According to the police, they grew suspicious of a 43-year-old man standing near a two-wheeler with two bags and questioned him. The bag contained the contraband, and the man confessed to having more of the banned item in the house. This led to the seizure and the arrest of the man, the police said. PTI COR NVG NVG
Published April 24th, 2022 at 20:06 IST
