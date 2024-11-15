sb.scorecardresearch
  • Banned Tobacco Products Worth Rs 15.6 Lakh Seized in Palghar; One Held

Published 14:29 IST, November 15th 2024

Banned Tobacco Products Worth Rs 15.6 Lakh Seized in Palghar; One Held

Police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district have seized illegal tobacco products worth over Rs 15 lakh.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
arrest
Banned tobacco products worth Rs 15.6 lakh seized in Palghar; one held | Image: Freepik
14:29 IST, November 15th 2024