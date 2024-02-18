Two of family die in road accident in UP's Bareilly | Image: PTI/ Representational

Bareilly: Two members of a family were killed and four injured when their car rammed into a truck in the Bithri Chainpur area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday, police said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Rahul Bhati said the family from Sitapur was travelling to Uttarakhand's Haridwar to attend a wedding.

The accident occurred early on Sunday when the driver of their car rammed the vehicle into a truck while trying to overtake it, he said.

Pradeep Kumar (55) and 35-year-old Rekha Rani died on the spot. The injured have been admitted to a private hospital, the police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Bhati said. (With inputs from PTI)