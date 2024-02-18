Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 18th, 2024 at 14:49 IST

Two of Family Die in Road Accident in UP's Bareilly

Two members of a family were killed and four injured when their car rammed into a truck in the Bithri Chainpur area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday, police said.

Press Trust Of India
Road accident
Two of family die in road accident in UP's Bareilly | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Bareilly: Two members of a family were killed and four injured when their car rammed into a truck in the Bithri Chainpur area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday, police said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Rahul Bhati said the family from Sitapur was travelling to Uttarakhand's Haridwar to attend a wedding.

The accident occurred early on Sunday when the driver of their car rammed the vehicle into a truck while trying to overtake it, he said.

Pradeep Kumar (55) and 35-year-old Rekha Rani died on the spot. The injured have been admitted to a private hospital, the police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Bhati said. (With inputs from PTI) 

Published February 18th, 2024 at 14:49 IST

