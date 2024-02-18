Updated February 18th, 2024 at 14:49 IST
Two of Family Die in Road Accident in UP’s Bareilly
Two members of a family were killed and four injured when their car rammed into a truck in the Bithri Chainpur area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday, police said.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Bareilly: Two members of a family were killed and four injured when their car rammed into a truck in the Bithri Chainpur area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday, police said.
Superintendent of Police (City) Rahul Bhati said the family from Sitapur was travelling to Uttarakhand's Haridwar to attend a wedding.
Advertisement
The accident occurred early on Sunday when the driver of their car rammed the vehicle into a truck while trying to overtake it, he said.
Pradeep Kumar (55) and 35-year-old Rekha Rani died on the spot. The injured have been admitted to a private hospital, the police said.
Advertisement
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Bhati said. (With inputs from PTI)
Advertisement
Published February 18th, 2024 at 14:49 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Ronaldo’s amazing achievements you might not haveWeb Stories13 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.