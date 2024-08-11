Published 13:47 IST, August 11th 2024
'Bareilly Serial Killer' Brags About Murders, Mocks Police at Tea Stall; Gets Arrested
Serial killer was arrested in Bareilly after boasting about the murders he committed and mocking the police for not being able to catch him, at a tea stall.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Serial Killer Kuldeep Kumar Gangwar Arrested After Bragging About Murders in Bareilly | Image: PTI/file
13:47 IST, August 11th 2024