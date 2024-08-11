sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Waqf Bill | Manish Sisodia | US Elections | Vinesh Phogat | Paris Olympics | Bangladesh Crisis |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • 'Bareilly Serial Killer' Brags About Murders, Mocks Police at Tea Stall; Gets Arrested

Published 13:47 IST, August 11th 2024

'Bareilly Serial Killer' Brags About Murders, Mocks Police at Tea Stall; Gets Arrested

Serial killer was arrested in Bareilly after boasting about the murders he committed and mocking the police for not being able to catch him, at a tea stall.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Serial Killer Kuldeep Kumar Gangwar Arrested After Bragging About Murders in Bareilly
Serial Killer Kuldeep Kumar Gangwar Arrested After Bragging About Murders in Bareilly | Image: PTI/file
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

13:47 IST, August 11th 2024