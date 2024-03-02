Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 16:57 IST

Barriers Down, Signage Up: Gurgaon Section of Dwarka Expressway Set For Mega Opening on THIS Date

In a massive infrastructure push taking India ahead in roadways transport, Prime Minister Narendra is set to launch the Dwarka Expressway's Gurgaon section.

Barriers Down, Signage Up: Gurgaon Section of Dwarka Expressway Set For Mega Opening on THIS Date
Barriers Down, Signage Up: Gurgaon Section of Dwarka Expressway Set For Mega Opening on THIS Date | Image:Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Gurgaon: In a massive infrastructure push taking India ahead in roadways transport, Prime Minister Narendra is set to launch the Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway on March 11 with a roadshow, Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh said on Saturday.

Built at cost around Rs 9,000 crore, the Haryana part of the eway pans across 19 km from the border to Kherki Daula. The 10.1-km part in Delhi is currently under construction.

The March 11 event will mark PM Modi's second visit to Haryana within a month. Earlier on February 16, he visited Rewari to lay the foundation stones of AIIMS and the Gurgaon Metro Rail project.

The Dwarka Expressway will bolster connectivity between Gurgaon and Delhi's IGI Airport and encompasses underpasses, tunnels, elevated structures and flyovers. 

Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh further added that the road infrastructure will to foster development in the area, particularly in new sectors.

Dwarka Expressway: Construction in Four Phases

The construction process of the Dwarka Expressway is unfolding in four different phases: 

  1. Shiv Murti in Mahipalpur to Bijwasan (5.9km)
  2. Bijwasan ROB to Delhi-Haryana border in Gurgaon (4.2km)
  3. Delhi-Haryana border to Basai ROB (10.2km) in Haryana
  4. Basai to Kherki Daula cloverleaf interchange (8.7km)

The Centre has allocated mega fund allocation to bring the groundbreaking eway project to life. The first phase in Delhi cost Rs 2,507 crore, subsequently, the second phase received Rs 2,068 crore, the third phase got Rs 2,228 crore, and the fourth phase received fund allocation of Rs 1,859 crore.

The Dwarka Expressway will have an elevated eight-lane access-controlled expressway, a first of its kind in the country.

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 16:57 IST

