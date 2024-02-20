Updated February 20th, 2024 at 11:05 IST
Be Ready to Pay This Much Fine You If You Block Ambulances, Fire Trucks in Gurugram
Gurugram DCP said that offenders who do not give way to such emergency services like ambulances and fire trucks will get an online challan without any delay.
Gurugram: A heavy fine will now be imposed on individuals for blocking or not allowing ambulances and fire trucks to pass through in heavy traffic, the Gurugram Police announced. DCP Virender Vij said that multiple zonal police officials will be making videos of such incidents.
Vij said that offenders who do not give way to such emergency services will get an online challan without any delay.
"The challaning amount is Rs 10, 000 for the offence under Section 194E of the Motor Vehicle Act. This will help those on the way to different hospitals in ambulances in serious condition," the DCP said.
He added that the Gurugram police are already providing green corridors to ambulances carrying organs meant for transplants or any such similar practice to help save patients' lives.
This comes as the traffic police have already tightened their grip on enforcing security rules on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway.
In December 2023, the department said that commercial vehicles operating on the first two right lanes of the expressway would be fined Rs 500. However, if the rules are breached the second time, a fine of Rs 1,500 will be imposed.
Published February 20th, 2024 at 11:05 IST
