Advertisement

New Delhi: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal was seen limping as she arrived at Tis Hazari court on Friday morning to record her statement under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrpC). Earlier on Thursday, Maliwal broke her silence over the alleged assault on her, saying she had recorded her statement with the Delhi Police and the BJP should not indulge in politics over the incident.

Three days after the alleged incident at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, where his close aide Bibhav Kumar allegedly "assaulted" Maliwal, she said the past few days have been very difficult for her. "What happened to me was very bad. I have given my statement to the police on the incident that happened to me. I hope appropriate action will be taken. The past days have been very difficult for me. I thank those who prayed. Those who tried to indulge in character assassination said that I was doing it at the behest of the other party, God bless them too," she said in a post on X in Hindi.

Advertisement

She said crucial elections are going on now, and stressed that she is not important but the issues of the country are. "There is a special request to the BJP people not to do politics on this incident," she said in the same post.

Sitharaman Lambasts Kejriwal

Launching a scathing attack on Kejriwal over his 'silence' in the alleged assault case, BJP leader and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "...The women in Delhi are asking - can this CM (Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal) even provide security to the women in the city? Arvind Kejriwal is responsible for this incident..."

Advertisement

She added,"The fact that Swati Maliwal did not register a complaint in Police for 3-4 days (after the incident) means that there was pressure on her from high-level. There is reason to believe that there was enough pressure on her and probably continues on her."

FIR Reveals Shocking Details

Meanwhile, the FIR registered in connection with the alleged assault has revealed spine-chilling details. According to the contents of the statement given by Maliwal to police, an official source said, she was sitting in the drawing room when Kumar came and allegedly slapped her multiple times.

She ran out of the CM's residence and called the police, the MP stated in her complaint, the sources said and added that Kejriwal was present at his residence when the incident took place.

Advertisement

‘Kicked Repeatedly, Abused Verbally’

Maliwal alleged that she was kicked and hit repeatedly, including on her chest and lower part of her body. The AAP MP also informed the Delhi Police that she was also verbally abused by Bibhav, who had allegedly used cuss words against her.

Advertisement

According to sources, Bibhav attacked Maliwal by slapping the MP on her face without any provocation while also allegedly hitting her in the chest and punching her in the stomach. Bibhav also reportedly kept threatening her, saying, “dekh lenge, niptaa denge (we will see to it, and we will settle it)”.

The horrific acts of violence took place inside the drawing room and Arvind Kejriwal was reportedly present in the house at the time of the assault.

Advertisement

Maliwal's statement was recorded for four-and-a-half hours by a team of Delhi Police led by an Additional Commissioner of Police rank officer.

In her statement running through two-and-a-half pages, Maliwal has given a detailed account of the assault which took place inside the Delhi chief minister's residence, according to top sources in the Delhi Police.

Advertisement

‘Hoping Bibhav Will Come Tomorrow’

Earlier in the day while addressing media, NCW chief Rekha Sharma says "...We took suo moto when we saw this on social media. I was closely watching everything and I requested her to come out and file a complaint. I think she was traumatised because no one could expect that she would be beaten like this at their leader's residence. She is an MP who has always been taking up the issues of women. I told her that I was with her, and you come out and complain. After thinking for a long time, she filed a complaint..."

Advertisement

NCW chief Rekha Sharma says “...We have sent a notice to Bibhav but his wife did not accept it physically so we pasted that notice on his door. If by tomorrow he does not come then we will visit his residence and make sure that our team meets him. I am hoping that he will come tomorrow...”