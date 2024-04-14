Advertisement

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has directed the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to come up with a plan to beautify, clean and declutter flyovers in its area.

The Lt Governor, who visited the NDMC area on Thursday, also directed that the work of restoration of the iconic Gole Market be completed at the earliest.

Advertisement

During his visit to the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), he asked the officials to explore the possibility of replicating it by the Municipal Corporation Delhi (MCD) in its various zones.

"Stressing again on uniformity of design, aesthetics and public convenience, the LG directed officials to come up with a plan to beautify, clean, improve and declutter all flyovers in the NDMC area, including the Ranjit Singh Flyover connecting CP to JLN Marg, Lala Lajpat Rai Flyover connecting Defence Colony and the ones' near Oberoi Hotel and Neela Gumbad amongst others," a statement from the LG office said.

Advertisement

"Apart from ensuring uniform and appealing colouring, grills and plantation on the central verge of the flyovers, the LG also underlined the importance of cleaning and clearing of the area below the flyovers," it added.

Saxena also directed that the lanes, by-lanes, service roads and dark spots in the NDMC and Connaught Place areas be spruced up and maintained at the earliest.

Advertisement

"The LG directed the officials to complete the restoration of iconic Gole Market, which is currently closed, at the earliest. He also pointed out encroachments and lack of maintenance in the surrounding areas. Similar instructions were issued by him with regards to Bengali Market and the northern outer circle of Connaught Place adjoining Minto Bridge, as also the Shankar Market," the statement said.

He pointed out that the ICCC, used by the NDMC, should integrate maintenance and repair of roads and footpaths into the system so real-time status can be monitored.

Advertisement

"The LG witnessed firsthand, as to how the services being provided to citizens by NDMC and integrated into the ICCC system are being delivered and monitored. Appreciating the work done so far in operationalising this world-class system, he directed officials present to also integrate the maintenance and repair of roads and footpaths and grievances thereof into the ICCC system so that real-time status check and monitoring could be done.

"Observing that the ICCC initiative of NDMC has evolved as an effective and exemplary model, the LG desired that the possibility of replicating it by MCD in its various zones in a phased manner be explored," the statement said. PTI GJS GJS AQS AQS