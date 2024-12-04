Beef Rules: Is Eating Beef In Assam Banned? What We Know

Guwahati: Serving or consuming beef in any restaurant, hotels and public places has been banned in Assam , chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday. CM said the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, passed in 2021, has been quite successful in ensuring the slaughter of cattle, and “now we have decided to stop the consumption of beef in public places.” The chief minister said that earlier the consumption of beef was banned near temples but now the government has expanded it to the entire state.

What we know so far on Assam's new beef ban rules?

The Assam government has decided to ban serving and consumption of beef in restaurants, hotels and public places.

The current ban was limited within 5-kms of a temple or a Vaishnavite Satra but now it has been extended to public places in the entire state.

According to Himanta Biswa Sarma, the new rules regarding the beef ban will be added to the existing Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021.

The current law on beef consumption is strong but there has been no prohibition in consumption of beef at restaurants, hotels and religious or social gathering so far. Now, we have decided to make the law stronger to put a complete ban on consumption of beef in public places too in Assam, said Himanta Biswa Sarma.

What's the current law on beef ban in Assam?