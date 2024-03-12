×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 16:18 IST

Before And After Photos Of Mahatma Gandhi's Redeveloped Kochrab Ashram

“A nation that is not able to preserve its heritage loses its future too. Bapu’s Sabarmati Ashram is the heritage of humanity, not just the country,” said PM.

Reported by: Digital Desk
PM Modi Unveils Redeveloped Kochrab Ashram
PM Modi Unveils Redeveloped Kochrab Ashram | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled the Kocharab Ashram, famously known as the Gandhi Ashram, and revealed the Rs 1,200 crore master plan to revive the iconic site, which was in a state of decay. Launching the project, PM Modi said, “A nation that is not able to preserve its heritage loses its future too. Bapu’s Sabarmati Ashram is the heritage of humanity, not just the country.”

Striking before-and-after photos of Gandhi Ashram


Situated next to the Sabarmati river, Gandhi Ashram turned out to be Mahatma Gandhi's karmabhoomi between 1917 to 1930 when India's national movement was at its peak. 

 

Striking before-and-after photos of Gandhi Ashram


This place has witnessed several moments of historical significance including Gandhiji's experiment with Satyagraha. At one time, this ashram's size was around 120 acres and had 63 buildings depicting Mahatma Gandhi's numerous activities. 
 

Striking before-and-after photos of Gandhi Ashram


With the passage of time, the total area shrank to only 5 acres. Only three buildings were left open for the public - Hriday Kunj, Vinoba Kutir and Magan Niwas.

Striking before-and-after photos of Gandhi Ashram


With the Ashram in a dilapidated state, PM Modi took a resolution to revive the ashram. By diverting the Ashram road, the master plan was drawn in such a way that the area was increased from to 55 acres so that the buildings that were present during Mahatma Gandhi's time was restored. 
 

Striking before-and-after photos of Gandhi Ashram


As many as 36 buildings have been renovated.  According to the master plan, the entrance has been broadened and the whole area has been filled with greenery so that the visitors can meditate on Mahatma Gandhi's teachings. 

Striking before-and-after photos of Gandhi Ashram


In order to provide a unique and interactive experience for visitors, an orientation center with Mahatma Gandhi's favourite activities like charkha spinning, hand paper preparation, yarn spinning. The historic Dandi bridge has also been renovated.

 

Published March 12th, 2024 at 15:57 IST

