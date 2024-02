Advertisement

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has declared a 24-hour close down of water supply to take on critical maintenance work and place Un accounted for Water bulk flow meters.

The water supply will be delayed from 6 am from February 27 to 6 am on February 28, impacting various parts of city, according to media reports.

Here Is the List of Areas Impacted by Water Supply Outage

Cauvery 4th Stage 2nd phase; 4th Block Nandini Layout; BHEL Layout; Nandini Layout; Srinivasa Nagar; Jaimaruthi Nagar; Badavane; Sakamma Layout; Narasimha Swamy Layout; Muneshwara Nagar; Jnana Jyothi Nagar; Jnanaganganagar; Mallathahalli; NGEF Layout; Part of ITI Layout; 1st & 2nd Stage Railway Layout; RHBCS Layout 1st and 2nd stage; Byraweshwaranagar; Sunkadakatte; Jaya Lakshmamma Layout; Kebbehalla; Chandana Layout; Chandrashekar Layout; Geology Layout; Narasapural; Kandaya Layout; Mulakattamma Layoutl; Part of Papareddypalya; BEL 1st and 2nd Stage; Bilekallu; Byadarahalli; Upkar Layout;

Surrounding areas of West Bengaluru

Bengaluru North, including Dasarahalli zone and RR Nagar Zone: Parts of East Bengaluru, including A Narayanapura; Udaya Nagar; Andhra Colony; VSR Layout; Indira Gandhi Street; Jyothi Nagara; Dargamahall; Sakamma Layout; Vignana Nagar under Vignana Nagar Service Station; Akshaynagar; MEG Layout; Ramesh Nagar; Veerbhadra Nagar; Shiva Shakti Colony under Jagadish Nagar Service Station; Areas under BWSSB's Doddanekundi and Marathalli Service Station; Shiva Shakti Colony under Jagadish Nagar Service Station

Areas under BWSSB's Doddanekundi and Marathalli Service Station: Nallur Puram; Ramesh Nagar; Reddy Palya; Vibhuthipura; Annasandra Palya; LBS Nagar

The BWSSB advises residents in the affected areas to store sufficient water in advance to minimize inconvenience during the disruption.