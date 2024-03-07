Advertisement

Bengaluru: Bengaluru severe water shortage is impacting the production at it garment factories, multiplying restaurant water bills, reported Reuters.

Employees' unusual demands are pressuring Silicon Valley's multinational corporations to make accommodations for them, added the wire agency.

Home to thousands of startups and global firms from Walmart to Alphabet's Google, the 'Silicon Valley's employees are skipping working hours to chase water tankers.

A senior employee at Dell told the agency that his team is skipping meetings to chase water banks.

The city experienced shortage in water due to weak southwest monsoons rains leading to failure in refilling depleting ground water and the Cauvery River basin reservoirs.

The shortage of water has forced the residents to do rationing on water use and pay almost double the usual price to meet daily needs.

Nation al Restaurants Association of India Bengaluru arm head told the wire agency that this is beginning of the summer and its is not known how the situation is going to turn out.

Restaurants are considering usage of disposable plates to save water on washing up. Other restaurants are putting advisories in restrooms and training stafff on how to operate with less water.

According to an employee who cited a note written to staff members, Microsoft is using tap aerators to regulate water flow and recycle water in the restrooms at its office at Bagmane Constellation Business Park.

Walmart said it was pushing landlords to use recycled water for gardening and landscaping.

A senior Accenture employee told the wire service that some employees who live in water scarcity hit areas prefer to work in the office.

Microsoft, Accenture and Dell did not respond to requests seeking comments.

Bengaluru's factories are also hit by the crisis.

South India Garment Association President Anurag Singhla told Reuters that manufacturers cannot afford to stop production, they are are trying their best to go on but work has slowed down. (With inputs from Reuters)

