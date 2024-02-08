ED Teams Attacked: Bengal BJP Stages MEGA Protest Against Inaction, Sec 144 Clamped

Advertisement

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday staged a massive protest against the Bengal government over inaction against miscreants who attacked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials during their raids at TMC leader's premises in Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas.

State BJP President Sukanta Majumdar along with other leaders marched near Sandeshkhali, however, their movement was stalled by the Bengal Police. In a subsequent action against the protestors, Section 144 was imposed in the area to maintain law and order situation.

“Law and order is a matter of state. The Centre cannot do much in this. In the future, when the law and order of the state deteriorates further, the centre will intervene... Mamata Banerjee's government is absolutely corrupt. TMC does not have any moral right to remain in government,” said Majumdar.

ED Teams Attacked in North 24 Parganas

A political row erupted in West Bengal on Friday after Enforcement Directorate officers, conducting raids at a TMC leader’s house in North 24 Parganas in connection with the PDS case, sustained serious injuries in an attack by the leader’s supporters.

The CRPF personnel. accompanying the ED officials, were also mishandled by the alleged TMC MLA supporters.

The ED, in a statement, said three of its officers sustained serious injuries and had to be admitted to a hospital after being attacked by a mob of 800-1000 people who gathered when the team went to search the house of TMC convener Sahajahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas.