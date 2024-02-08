Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 14:16 IST

ED Teams Attacked: Bengal BJP Stages MEGA Protest Against Inaction, Sec 144 Clamped

BJP on Thursday staged a massive protest against the incumbent West Bengal government over attack on ED officials.

Ronit Singh
Bengal BJP Protest
Bengal BJP Protest | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday staged a massive protest against the Bengal government over inaction against miscreants who attacked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials during their raids at TMC leader's premises in Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas.

State BJP President Sukanta Majumdar along with other leaders marched near Sandeshkhali, however, their movement was stalled by the Bengal Police. In a subsequent action against the protestors, Section 144 was imposed in the area to maintain law and order situation.      

Advertisement

“Law and order is a matter of state. The Centre cannot do much in this. In the future, when the law and order of the state deteriorates further, the centre will intervene... Mamata Banerjee's government is absolutely corrupt. TMC does not have any moral right to remain in government,” said Majumdar. 

ED Teams Attacked in North 24 Parganas

A political row erupted in West Bengal on Friday after Enforcement Directorate officers, conducting raids at a TMC leader’s house in North 24 Parganas in connection with the PDS case, sustained serious injuries in an attack by the leader’s supporters. 

The CRPF personnel. accompanying the ED officials, were also mishandled by the alleged TMC MLA supporters.  

Advertisement

The ED, in a statement, said three of its officers sustained serious injuries and had to be admitted to a hospital after being attacked by a mob of 800-1000 people who gathered when the team went to search the house of TMC convener Sahajahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas.

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 13:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Inside Asmita Sood-Siddh's Dreamy Goa Wedding

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  2. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement