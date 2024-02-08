The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday raided six locations in connection with the ration distribution scam in Bengal | Image: Republic Bangla

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday raided six locations in connection with the ration distribution scam in Bengal. ED team comprising four officers raided Shankar Addhya's CA Arvind Singh's office in Salt Lake’s Sector 5 area. ED raided Shankar Addhya's company Trinayanee Forex.