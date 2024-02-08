English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 12:18 IST

Bengal Atta Scam: ED Raids 6 Locations in Salt Lake

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday raided six locations in connection with the ration distribution scam in Bengal

Srinwanti Das
Bengal Ration Scam | 2 attacks in 1 day: TMC goons dare ED again
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday raided six locations in connection with the ration distribution scam in Bengal | Image:Republic Bangla
Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday raided six locations in connection with the ration distribution scam in Bengal. ED team comprising four officers raided Shankar Addhya's CA Arvind Singh's office in Salt Lake’s Sector 5 area. ED raided Shankar Addhya's company Trinayanee Forex.

Published January 15th, 2024 at 12:18 IST

