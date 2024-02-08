Updated January 15th, 2024 at 12:18 IST
Bengal Atta Scam: ED Raids 6 Locations in Salt Lake
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday raided six locations in connection with the ration distribution scam in Bengal
Srinwanti Das
- India
- 1 min read
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday raided six locations in connection with the ration distribution scam in Bengal | Image:Republic Bangla
Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday raided six locations in connection with the ration distribution scam in Bengal. ED team comprising four officers raided Shankar Addhya's CA Arvind Singh's office in Salt Lake’s Sector 5 area. ED raided Shankar Addhya's company Trinayanee Forex.
Published January 15th, 2024 at 12:18 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Galleriesan hour ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.