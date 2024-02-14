Updated February 14th, 2024 at 15:42 IST
Bengal BJP Chief Hospitalised After Clash With Police Enroute Sandeshkhali | WATCH
Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar on Wednesday sustained injuries after a scuffle broke out between the police and party workers in Basirhat of North 24 Par
Basirhat: Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar has been hospitalised following a scuffle with police forces in Basirhat of North 24 Parganas. He was admitted to Basirhat Multi-facility Hospital after falling from the car and the subsequent lathi charge that took place.
The BJP leader fell unconscious following the clash with law enforcement, according to reports. “Due to constant harassment by police since yesterday he is severely unwell now,” the BJP Bengal unit claimed.
Earlier in the day, Bengal police prevented Sukanta Majumdar from leaving a guest house in Taki, North 24 Parganas district. A large police force was deployed to prevent BJP leaders from moving to Sandeshkhali, where section 144 has been imposed.
However, BJP leaders defied prohibitory orders and continued their march to Sandeshkhali, resulting in a clash with police.
The development comes a day after police and BJP supporters clashed in Basirhat, about 40 kilometers from Sandeshkhali, following attempts to defy prohibitory orders. Sandeshkhali is in the Basirhat police district.
The clash occurred after the BJP announced that its leaders would gherao the office of the Superintendent of Police in Basirhat to protest the situation in Sandeshkhali.
The party, led by Sukanta Majumdar, attempted to break through police barricades while marching to the SP office, resulting in a clash with police. The police used lathi-charge to disperse the protesters.
"This is a lawless situation in Bengal. The state government is attempting to conceal the truth," Majumdar told PTI on Tuesday.
The women protesters claimed that Shajahan Sheikh and his aides had taken their land by force while sexually harassing women in the area.
Sheikh has been missing since January when a team from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) went to search his house in connection with a ration scam and was attacked by a mob.
