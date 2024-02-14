English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 15:42 IST

Bengal BJP Chief Hospitalised After Clash With Police Enroute Sandeshkhali | WATCH

Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar on Wednesday sustained injuries after a scuffle broke out between the police and party workers in Basirhat of North 24 Par

Ronit Singh
Bengal BJP Chief Hospitalised After Scuffle With Police Enroute Sandeshkhali | WATCH
Bengal BJP Chief Hospitalised After Scuffle With Police Enroute Sandeshkhali | WATCH | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Basirhat: Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar has been hospitalised following a scuffle with police forces in Basirhat of North 24 Parganas. He was admitted to Basirhat Multi-facility Hospital after falling from the car and the subsequent lathi charge that took place. 

The BJP leader fell unconscious following the clash with law enforcement, according to reports. “Due to constant harassment by police since yesterday he is severely unwell now,” the BJP Bengal unit claimed.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Bengal police prevented Sukanta Majumdar from leaving a guest house in Taki, North 24 Parganas district. A large police force was deployed to prevent BJP leaders from moving to Sandeshkhali, where section 144 has been imposed.

Advertisement

However, BJP leaders defied prohibitory orders and continued their march to Sandeshkhali, resulting in a clash with police.

The development comes a day after police and BJP supporters clashed in Basirhat, about 40 kilometers from Sandeshkhali, following attempts to defy prohibitory orders. Sandeshkhali is in the Basirhat police district.

Advertisement

The clash occurred after the BJP announced that its leaders would gherao the office of the Superintendent of Police in Basirhat to protest the situation in Sandeshkhali.

The party, led by Sukanta Majumdar, attempted to break through police barricades while marching to the SP office, resulting in a clash with police. The police used lathi-charge to disperse the protesters.

Advertisement

"This is a lawless situation in Bengal. The state government is attempting to conceal the truth," Majumdar told PTI on Tuesday.

The women protesters claimed that Shajahan Sheikh and his aides had taken their land by force while sexually harassing women in the area.

Advertisement

Sheikh has been missing since January when a team from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) went to search his house in connection with a ration scam and was attacked by a mob.

 

 

 


 

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 15:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

13 minutes ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

an hour ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

an hour ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

an hour ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

an hour ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

an hour ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

4 hours ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

15 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

16 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

16 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

16 hours ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

16 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

16 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

16 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

16 hours ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

17 hours ago
Actor Ajith

Ajith's Tribute To Vetri

17 hours ago
Ferrari

Ferrari unveils new car

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. SBI posts biggest 1-day gain in a year, hits record high

    Business News9 minutes ago

  2. BOC Aviation Inks Finance Lease Deal for Four Airbus A320NEO with IndiGo

    Business News10 minutes ago

  3. Sandeshkhali LIVE: 'Lip Service is Not Enough', WB Governor on Violence

    India News10 minutes ago

  4. 'Those who are MARRIED...': Dhawan's video on Valentines Day GOES VIRAL

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  5. Bengal BJP Chief Injured After Clash With Cops Enroute Sandeshkhali

    India News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement