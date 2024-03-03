Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 20:14 IST
BREAKING: Bengal BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar's Car Meets With Accident, Security Guard Injured
West Bengal BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar's car met with an accident on Sunday at Shantipur area in Nadia district.
Kolkata: West Bengal BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar's car met with an accident on Sunday at Shantipur area in Nadia district allegedly after a collission with police vehicle, claimed the party on X.
The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained and police have launched an investigation into the matter, claimed sources.
Taking to X, BJP Bengal claimed that Majumdar received no injury during the incident, however, his on-duty security guard was injured. He was rushed to nearby hospital.
“State president was fatally attacked by Trinamool Daldas police at Shantipur in Nadia. The police car hit the state president's car at high speed but the state president's life was saved by the blessings of the godlike people of West Bengal. The on-duty security guard, who was seriously injured in the attack, was immediately admitted to the hospital,” the Bengal BJP wrote on X.
Published March 3rd, 2024 at 20:05 IST
