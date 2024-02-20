Advertisement

Debra, WB: Tension gripped West Bengal’s Medinipur after assailants disguised as patients attacked a doctor and his wife with a hammer on Tuesday evening, fleeing the scene thereafter, initial reports indicate. The attackers hastily departed, leaving behind a motorcycle.

Further, the deceased, as per local police, have been identified as Sheikh Alauddin (55) and Hira Bibi (47). Following the seizure of the abandoned motorcycle, police launched an investigation into the double homicide.

Advertisement

According to media reports, the incident occurred around 6:30 pm near the new market of Debra police station. Police have initial suspicions suggesting a possible motive related to financial matters, reports added.

Eyewitnesses recount the Double Murder Horror

Eyewitnesses recounted seeing two individuals, disguised as patients, entering the couple's home. One witness, Sheikh Azhar, the deceased doctor's nephew, revealed that the assailants hastily carried out the attack before fleeing the scene. Another witness, Sheikh Shamim, described encountering a suspicious individual outside the victims' residence, claiming to be there for a medical appointment. However, upon Shamim's intervention, the suspects hastily departed, leaving behind a motorcycle.

The police have seized the abandoned motorcycle as vital evidence and are actively pursuing leads to arrest the perpetrators.

Advertisement

Superintendent of Police Dhritiman Sarkar confirmed the ongoing investigation but refrained from speculating further on the motive behind the heinous crime. Also, authorities have urged that if anyone has information pertaining to the case, they should come forward and assist in the investigation.