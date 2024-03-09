all state government offices and government-sponsored institutions will remain closed on Ram Navami, with the exception of emergency services. | Image: PTI

New Delhi: The West Bengal government, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has declared a public holiday on the occasion of Ram Navami. This marks the first time that the state government has officially recognized Ram Navami as a public holiday. The announcement comes ahead of a scheduled rally on Sunday at the Brigade Ground in Kolkata, where Mamata Banerjee is expected to address supporters and party members. In preparation for the event, the government issued a notification on Saturday declaring Ram Navami, which falls on April 17th, as a public holiday.

According to the notification, all state government offices and government-sponsored institutions will remain closed on Ram Navami, with the exception of emergency services.

Mamata trying to redeem her anti-Hindu image: BJP's Amit Malviya

Following the release of the notification, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya responded and claimed that Mamata Banerjee “has done this to redeem her anti-Hindu image.”

“Mamata Banerjee, who would turn blue with rage, every time she heard ‘Jai Shree Ram’, has designated Ram Navami (17th Apr) as public holiday, in West Bengal. She has done this to redeem her anti-Hindu image. Too late though. More importantly, she needs to ensure no stones are pelted on Ram Navami processions. Will she? Jai Shree Ram,” he said.