Bengal Govt Files Leave Petition Before SC As Calcutta HC Cancels Appointment of 25K Teachers
In a setback to the West Bengal govt, Calcutta High Court on Monday cancelled the 2016 recruitment process for govt-sponsored and aided schools
Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Wednesday filed a Special Leave Petition before the Supreme Court against the Calcutta High Court’s order invalidating almost 24,000 teaching and non-teaching jobs, which were filled up as a result of the 2016 SSC Recruitment process.
