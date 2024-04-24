In a setback to the West Bengal govt, Calcutta High Court on Monday cancelled the 2016 recruitment process for govt-sponsored and aided schools | Image:PTI

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Wednesday filed a Special Leave Petition before the Supreme Court against the Calcutta High Court’s order invalidating almost 24,000 teaching and non-teaching jobs, which were filled up as a result of the 2016 SSC Recruitment process.

The development took place after the Calcutta High Court on Monday invalidated almost 24,000 teaching and non-teaching jobs across government and aided schools across West Bengal. Notably, the vacancy’s were filled up as a result of the 2016 SSC Recruitment process, which was subsequently challenged due to the cash-for-jobs recruitment scam.