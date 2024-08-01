sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Puja Khedkar | Kerala Landslides | US Polls | Delhi Rains | Paris Olympics | Ismail Haniyeh |

Published 15:17 IST, August 1st 2024

Bengal Horror: Woman Gangraped for Two Hours in Malda District, Accused Threatened to Kill Her

A woman was allegedly gangraped in Bengal's Malda district for 'two hours' in an 'abandoned shed' when her husband was away for work.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
School president among two others arrested for gang rape of woman in Divyang school
School president among two others arrested for gang rape of woman in Divyang school | Image: PTI/representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

15:17 IST, August 1st 2024