Updated February 1st, 2022 at 22:20 IST

Bengal logs 2,014 new COVID-19 cases, 33 more deaths

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kolkata, Feb 1 (PTI) West Bengal on Tuesday reported 2,014 new COVID-19 cases, 104 more than the previous day, which pushed the tally to 19,97,530, the health department said in its bulletin.

Thirty-three more COVID-related deaths raised the toll to 20,652, it stated.

Kolkata accounted for 265 new cases while North 24 Parganas district registered 234, it said.

Nine fatalities were reported in North 24 Parganas and six in the city.

Altogether 5,548 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of people who recuperated from the disease to 19,54,736.

The discharge rate stood at 97.86 per cent and the fatality rate at 1.03 per cent.

The number of active cases in the state has slipped by 3,567 since Monday to 22,142.

At least 2,32,67,360 samples have been tested in the state thus far, including 49,301 in the past 24 hours, the bulletin added. PTI SCH RMS RMS

