Updated April 18th, 2022 at 07:36 IST

Bengal logs 28 fresh Covid cases

Bengal logs 28 fresh Covid cases

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Kolkata, Apr 17 (PTI) West Bengal on Sunday recorded 28 new Covid-19 cases, 15 more than the previous day's count, raising the tally to 20,17,806, a state Health department bulletin said.

The coronavirus toll remained unchanged at 21,200 as no fatality was reported during the day.

A total of 8,175 samples were tested during the day as the positivity rate stood at 0.34 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state recorded a recovery rate of 98.93 per cent as 45 Covid-19 patients were discharged on Sunday.

West Bengal has so far tested 24,931,831 samples for the infection, the bulletin added. PTI AMR NN NN

Published April 18th, 2022 at 07:36 IST

