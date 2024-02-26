Updated April 18th, 2022 at 07:36 IST
Bengal logs 28 fresh Covid cases
Press Trust Of India
- India
- 1 min read
| Image:self
Kolkata, Apr 17 (PTI) West Bengal on Sunday recorded 28 new Covid-19 cases, 15 more than the previous day's count, raising the tally to 20,17,806, a state Health department bulletin said.
The coronavirus toll remained unchanged at 21,200 as no fatality was reported during the day.
A total of 8,175 samples were tested during the day as the positivity rate stood at 0.34 per cent, the bulletin said.
The state recorded a recovery rate of 98.93 per cent as 45 Covid-19 patients were discharged on Sunday.
West Bengal has so far tested 24,931,831 samples for the infection, the bulletin added. PTI AMR NN NN
Published April 18th, 2022 at 07:36 IST
