Kolkata, Mar 19 (PTI) West Bengal on Saturday reported 33 new cases of COVID-19, 29 less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 20,16,770, a health department bulletin said.

One more person succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 21,194.

The state had logged 62 coronavirus cases and one fatality on Friday.

As many as 139 patients recovered from the disease since Friday, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 19,94,594.

West Bengal currently has 982 active coronavirus cases.

Since Friday, 7,561 samples were tested for COVID-19 taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 24,589,716, it said. PTI SCH MM MM