Bengal logs 41 new COVID-19 cases
West Bengal recorded 41 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the tally to 20,17,389, a health department bulletin said.
As no fresh fatality was recorded in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 death toll remained at 21,197.
On Thursday West Bengal had reported 33 new COVID-19 cases.
Fifty-three persons recovered from the contagion on Friday, pushing the number of recoveries to 19,95,592.
The COVID-19 daily recovery rate was 98.92 per cent.
Fifty-seven persons had recovered from coronavirus on Thursday.
The state now has 600 active COVID-19 cases. The positivity rate stood at 0.30 per cent.
A total of 13,833 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 2,47,70,365.
