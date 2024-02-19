Advertisement

Kolkata, Sep 17 (PTI) West Bengal reported nine fresh COVID-19 fatalities on Friday, raising the toll to 18,629, while the coronavirus tally mounted to 15,60,286 with 719 single-day cases, a health department bulletin said.

The state now has 8,008 active cases, and 15,33,649 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 727 since Thursday.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients currently stands at 98.29 per cent, the bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 138 were reported from Kolkata, and 124 from neighbouring North 24 Parganas district.

Five fresh fatalities were registered in North 24 Parganas, three in Kolkata and one in Nadia district.

The state has so far conducted over 1.76 crore sample tests for COVID-19, including 40,181 in the last 24 hours.

On Friday, 3,97,086 people were inoculated, a health department official said, adding that over 4.88 crore eligible beneficiaries in the state have been immunised with 1.41 crore having received both doses of the vaccines. PTI SUS BDC BDC