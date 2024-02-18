English
Updated September 24th, 2021 at 07:59 IST

Bengal logs 746 new COVID cases, 12 more fatalities

Press Trust Of India
Kolkata, Sep 23 (PTI) West Bengal on Thursday reported 746 fresh COVID-19 cases, 63 more than the previous day, with the tally increasing to 15,64,139, according to a health department bulletin.

Twelve more fatalities due to the infection raised the toll to 18,703, it said.

Nadia district recorded four new deaths, followed by two each in Kolkata and North 24 Parganas and one each in Hooghly, Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Jalpaiguri.

At least 754 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 15,37,732.

The discharge rate went up to 98.31 per cent.

West Bengal now has 7,704 active cases.

The state has so far conducted over 1.78 crore sample tests, including 41,307 since Wednesday, the bulletin said.

At least 4,55,418 people were inoculated during the day, a senior official of the health department said, adding that over 5.40 crore beneficiaries have received at least one dose of the vaccines. PTI SCH BDC BDC

Published September 24th, 2021 at 07:59 IST

