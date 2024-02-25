Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated September 12th, 2021 at 06:41 IST

Bengal logs 752 new COVID-19 cases, 14 fresh fatalities

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
Kolkata, Sep 11 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 15,56,157 on Saturday as 752 more people tested positive for the infection, while 14 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 18,567, a health bulletin said.

Four fresh fatalities each were reported in North 24 Parganas and Nadia districts, while Jalpaiguri registered three more deaths.

The state now has 8,203 active cases, while 15,29,387 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 754 in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stood at 98.28 per cent.

The state has so far tested over 1.73 crore samples for COVID-19 thus far, including 42,824 in the last 24 hours, it added. PTI SCH ACD ACD

Published September 12th, 2021 at 06:41 IST

